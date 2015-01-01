SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Musgrave G, Howard C, Schofield A, Silver E, Tibber MS. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10(5): 311-313.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(23)00093-7

37059476

Professional musicians in the popular music industries seem to have increased mental health difficulties relative to the general population, however, the reasons for this are poorly understood. From Janis Joplin to Avicii, high-profile deaths from suicide and drug misuse by musicians in the public eye are part of our collective cultural history. Such losses have engendered growing concern, as well as academic and clinical interest, in the mental health of people who pursue music as a career. Public debate around musicians' mental health has often been depicted problematically, from the pathologisation of artistry to the romanticisation of suffering and trauma. ...


