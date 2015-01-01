|
Poletti M, Raballo A. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10(5): e314.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37059477
The study by Birgitte Klee Burton and colleagues, which capitalises on the follow-up of a large cohort of offspring of individuals with a diagnosis of schizophrenia or a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, marks a step forward in the characterisation of early endophenotypic expressivity of the putative genetic predisposition for schizophrenia (ie, schizotaxic risk). The study confirms that in those children, early childhood motor impairment persists into pre-adolescence (from age 8 to 12 years) and is also associated with the risk of psychotic experiences.
Language: en