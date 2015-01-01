Abstract

In December 2022, the new guideline for evaluating the effect of psychotropic drugs on the performance to drive a motor vehicle was issued by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) and implemented in Japan. Of the safety information, information on the influence of medications on driving performance is particularly important because it can be relevant to the social functioning of patients. In principle, the package inserts of medications are designed based on evidence and provide precautions regarding the operation of heavy machinery such as automobiles in Japan, the United States, and Europe. The effects of medications on driving performance are generally evaluated in a tiered approach involving nonclinical and clinical studies. Because of the wide variety of functional domains involved in automobile driving, the selection of evaluation methods for a given medication depends on their characteristics, which is a complicated method. Therefore, to evaluate the effects of psychotropic drugs on driving performance efficiently and appropriately, we developed the MHLW guideline that specifically defines the evaluation methods used in pharmacological studies, the neuropsychological tests used in pharmacodynamic studies, and the situations in which driving studies are necessary. Regarding the planning of appropriate drug development strategies, we review the background of the MHLW guideline and its differences from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guideline.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving



Language: en