Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maintaining the dignity of patients who attempted suicide is one of the caregivers' main ethical duties. Yet, in many cases, these patients are not treated with dignity. The concept of dignity is abstract, and there is no research on the dignity of suicidal patients. So, the present study is done to investigate psychiatric nurses' perception of dignity in patients who attempted suicide.



OBJECTIVE: The present study explores the concept of dignity in patients who attempted suicide from the perspective of psychiatric nurses. RESEARCH DESIGN: The present study is a qualitative, descriptive work of research. PARTICIPANTS AND RESEARCH CONTEXT: A total of 20 psychiatric nurses from 2 hospitals affiliated with a university of medical sciences in the southeast of Iran were selected via purposeful sampling. ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS: The Research Ethics Committee of the Hamadan University of Medical Sciences approved the study's protocol, and ethical principles were followed in general.



FINDINGS: From the findings of the study, three main themes, namely " respect for personal; identity," "management of psychological tension," and "compassion-focused therapy," with 12 sub-themes were extracted.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: In the perspective of caregivers, patients who attempted suicide need to be cared for in supportive environments with compassionate and respectful behaviors to control their psychological tensions. These conditions would maintain such patients' dignity and result in appropriate behavioral outcomes. Policy-makers and administrators can use the present study's findings to create an appropriate clinical environment in which the dignity of patients who attempted suicide is properly maintained.

