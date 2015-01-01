Abstract

The Suicide-Related Coping Scale (SRCS) measures how well a person manages suicidal thoughts through the use of internal and external coping strategies. Many studies using SRCS, including the original scale validation, used samples of treatment-engaged military veterans or personnel, which may limit the generalizability of study findings to other help-seeking and cultural contexts. The present study evaluated factor structure, internal consistency, convergent and divergent validity of SRCS in two Australian online help-seeking samples: visitors to a mental health website with experience of suicidal ideation (N = 1,266) and users of a suicide safety planning mobile app (N = 693). Factor analyses found a reduced 15-item version of the scale (SRCS-15) provided the best fit in both samples, with three factors found: Internal Coping, External Coping and Perceived Control. Internal consistency was good (α = 0.89). Strong negative associations were found between SRCS-15, recent suicidal ideation and future suicide intent. Perceived Control demonstrated the strongest associations with suicidal ideation and future suicide intent (negative) and distress tolerance (positive). External Coping demonstrated the strongest associations with help-seeking (positive). Items relating to means restriction and hospital location knowledge were dropped from SRCS-15 due to low factor loadings but may still contain clinically relevant information. SRCS-15 appears to be reliable and valid in capturing aspects of self-efficacy and belief-based barriers to coping, making it a useful additional outcome measure for suicide-related services and interventions.

