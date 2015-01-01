|
Citation
Kiss O, Goldstone A, De zambotti M, Yuksel D, Hasler BP, Franzen PL, Brown SA, De Bellis MD, Nagel BJ, Nooner KB, Tapert SF, Colrain IM, Clark DB, Baker FC. Sleep 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37058610
Abstract
STUDY OBJECTIVES: Adolescence is characterized by significant brain development, accompanied by changes in sleep timing and architecture. It also is a period of profound psychosocial changes, including the initiation of alcohol use; however, it is unknown how alcohol use affects sleep architecture in the context of adolescent development. We tracked developmental changes in polysomnographic (PSG) and electroencephalographic (EEG) sleep measures and their relationship with emergent alcohol use in adolescents considering confounding effects (e.g., cannabis use).
Language: en
Keywords
longitudinal; alcohol use; adolescence; sex differences; electroencephalogram; REM sleep; slow wave activity