Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Numerous reviews have examined risk and protective factors for alcohol-related negative consequences, but no equivalent review of risk and protective factors exists for cannabis-related negative consequences (CRNCs)-a gap filled by the present study. This scoping review examined survey-based research of risk and protective factors for CRNCs such as neglecting responsibilities, blacking out, or needing more cannabis.



METHODS: Three databases (PubMed, PsycINFO, and Google Scholar) were searched for peer-reviewed manuscripts published between January 1, 1990, and December 31, 2021. A qualitative synthesis was performed using the matrix method and the results were organized using the socioecological model as a framework.



RESULTS: Eighty-three studies were included in the review. There was considerable variation in measures and operationalizations of CRNCs across studies. Risk factors were identified in the intrapersonal (depression, social anxiety, PTSD, impulsivity, sensation seeking, motives, expectancies), interpersonal/community (trauma, victimization, family and peer substance use, social norms), and social/policy (education, employment, community attachment, legalization, availability of substances) domains of influence. Protective behavioral strategies were a robust protective factor for CRNCs. Males consistently reported more CRNCs than females, but there were no differences observed across race.



CONCLUSIONS: Future research should identify person- and product-specific patterns of CRNCs to refine theoretical models of cannabis misuse and addiction. Public health interventions to reduce the risk of negative consequences from cannabis should consider utilizing multilevel interventions to attenuate the cumulative risk from a combination of psychological, contextual, and social influences.

Language: en