Valente JY, de Oliveira Galvão PP, Mari JJ, Sanchez ZM. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37061905
PURPOSE: The Brazilian version of the prevention program Unplugged, #Tamojunto, has had a positive effect on bullying prevention. However, the curriculum has recently been revised, owing to its negative effects on alcohol outcomes. This study evaluated the effect of the new version, #Tamojunto2.0, on bullying. For adolescents exposed to the school-based program #Tamojunto2.0, we investigated (1) whether the prevalence of bullying victimization and perpetration was reduced, (2) whether this reduction was moderated by gender, and (3) whether the program's effect on bullying was mediated by adolescents' alcohol use.
Alcohol use; Bullying; Substance use; Randomized controlled trial; Adolescence; Mediation analysis; Prevention programs