Abstract

Prognostic prediction of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in patients is crucial in clinical decision and health care policy making. This study aimed to develop and validate prediction models for in-hospital mortality after severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI). We developed and validated logistic regression (LR), LASSO regression, and machine learning (ML) algorithms including support vector machines (SVM) and XGBoost models. Fifty-four candidate predictors were included. Model performance was expressed in terms of discrimination (C-statistic) and calibration (intercept and slope). For model development, 2804 patients with sTBI in the Collaborative European NeuroTrauma Effectiveness Research in TBI (CENTER-TBI) China Registry study were included. External validation was performed in 1113 patients with sTBI in the CENTER-TBI European Registry study. XGBoost achieved high discrimination in mortality prediction, and it outperformed logistic and LASSO regression. The XGBoost model established in this study also outperformed prediction models currently available, including the International Mission for Prognosis and Analysis of Clinical Trials (IMPACT) core and International Mission for Prognosis and Analysis of Clinical Trials (CRASH) basic models. When including 54 variables, XGBoost and SVM reached C-statistics of 0.87 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.81-0.92) and 0.85 (95% CI: 0.79-0.90) at internal validation, and 0.88 (95% CI: 0.87-0.88) and 0.86 (95% CI: 0.85-0.87) at external validation, respectively. A simplified version of XGBoost and SVM using 26 variables selected by recursive feature elimination (RFE) reached C-statistics of 0.87 (95% CI: 0.82-0.92) and 0.86 (95% CI: 0.80-0.91) at internal validation, and 0.87 (95% CI: 0.87-0.88) and 0.87 (95% CI: 0.86-0.87) at external validation, respectively. However, when the number of variables included decreased, the difference between ML and LR diminished. All the prediction models can be accessed via a web-based calculator. Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score, age, pupillary light reflex, Injury Severity Score (ISS) for brain region, and the presence of acute subdural hematoma were the five strongest predictors for mortality prediction. The study showed that ML techniques such as XGBoost may capture information hidden in demographic and clinical predictors of patients with sTBI and yield more precise predictions compared with LR approaches.

