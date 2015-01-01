Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Decreased dopaminergic activity - as reflected by lower levels of the major metabolite homovanillic acid (HVA) in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) - may be involved in the pathophysiology of attempted suicide. An inverse association has also been found between dopaminergic activity and clinical symptoms of depression and anxiety in non-suicidal individuals. The aim of this study was to assess the relationship between CSF-HVA and clinical symptoms associated with an increased risk of suicide in individuals who attempted suicide.



METHODS: Ninety-five people (52 women; 43 men) who had recently attempted suicide received lumbar punctures to analyse levels of HVA in the CSF. They were also evaluated with the Comprehensive Psychopathological Rating Scale, from which scores on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), the Brief Scale of Anxiety (BSA), and an item on suicidal thoughts were analysed.



RESULTS: Among female participants, CSF-HVA was significantly and negatively correlated with BSA total scores, after adjusting for covariates (beta = -0.442, p = 0.002), but not with scores on the MADRS or suicidal thought item. No significant correlations were observed between CSF-HVA and symptoms among male participants.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that lower dopaminergic activity may be associated with clinical symptoms of anxiety among women who have recently attempted suicide.

