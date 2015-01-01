|
Citation
Westling S, Ambrus L. Neuropsychobiology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.


PMID
37062277

INTRODUCTION: Decreased dopaminergic activity - as reflected by lower levels of the major metabolite homovanillic acid (HVA) in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) - may be involved in the pathophysiology of attempted suicide. An inverse association has also been found between dopaminergic activity and clinical symptoms of depression and anxiety in non-suicidal individuals. The aim of this study was to assess the relationship between CSF-HVA and clinical symptoms associated with an increased risk of suicide in individuals who attempted suicide.

Keywords
Anxiety; Attempted suicide; Cerebrospinal fluid; Cerebrospinal fluid-homovanillic acid; Comprehensive psychopathological rating scale