SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eikemo R, Barimani M, Elvin-Nowak Y, Eriksson J, Vikström A, Nyman V, Backman-Enelius M, Jonas W. Sex Reprod. Healthc. 2023; 36: e100843.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.srhc.2023.100843

PMID

37062226

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women occurs in all settings. Exposure to intimate partner violence, especially during pregnancy, is associated with serious adverse health outcomes and is recognized as a global health issue.

AIM: To describe the prevalence of physical, psychological, and sexual intimate partner violence among pregnant women in Sweden during current pregnancy, and to investigate potential associations between exposure and sociodemographic characteristics and health.

METHODS: Between October and December 2020, a cross-sectional survey study was conducted at 35 midwifery clinics in Stockholm, Sweden.

RESULTS: The questionnaire was answered by 3399 pregnant women. The results showed that 2.1% of the women reported exposure to intimate partner violence during pregnancy, with exposure to psychological violence being most common (1.8%), followed by exposure to physical violence (0.6%) and sexual violence (0.1%). Exposure to intimate partner violence was significantly associated with living situation and depressive symptoms, as well as education, country of birth, and employment status.

CONCLUSION: Exposure to intimate partner violence occurs even during pregnancy and it is crucial to identify pregnant women exposed to intimate partner violence in order to inform clinical practice and to provide adequate support. More research is needed to develop screening instruments to detect violence against pregnant women.


Language: en

Keywords

Pregnancy; Prevalence; Intimate partner violence; Risk factors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print