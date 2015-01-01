Abstract

Recreational marijuana continues to be legalized in U.S. states, with popular media discussing connections between cannabis and the facilitation of sexual activity. We conducted two surveys with adolescents and college students in Washington state to examine the role of viewing social media and pro-marijuana content on sex-related marijuana expectancies and intentions to use. In Study 1, among adolescents (N = 350), we found connections between social media use, exposure to pro-marijuana content, and sex-related marijuana expectancies, with boys' sex-related marijuana expectancies predicting intentions to use marijuana. In Study 2, we expanded this research to college students (N = 966), with the addition of frequency of marijuana use as an outcome. For men, sex-related marijuana expectancies were negatively associated with marijuana use. Sex-related marijuana expectancies were not associated with intentions to use or use of marijuana among adolescent girls and college women. Our findings highlight how social media use is associated with increased exposure to pro-marijuana content for adolescents and college students, and how such content is associated with sex-related marijuana expectancies. The mixed relationships in our data between sex-related marijuana expectancies and intentions and use highlight potential gender and developmental differences.

Language: en