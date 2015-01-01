Abstract

Most first-time parents experience novel concerns about their sexuality such as worries about the effects of labor and delivery on their sex lives. The link between postpartum depressive symptoms and problems with sexual function is bidirectional; however, associations with postpartum sexual concerns (i.e., worries about one's sexuality that are not necessarily related to sexual function) have not been examined. First-time parent couples (N = 99) completed measures assessing their postpartum sexual concerns and depressive symptoms at 3, 6, and 12 months postpartum. Dyadic latent growth curve modeling revealed that mothers' and partners' initial frequencies of postpartum sexual concerns were positively associated, with significant declines in the frequency of these concerns over time for both partners. Mothers' and partners' initial depressive symptoms were also positively associated; however, mothers' depressive symptoms did not change over time whereas partner's depressive symptoms worsened. Mothers' and partners' higher initial depressive symptoms were associated with partners' higher frequency of postpartum sexual concerns. Mothers' depressive symptoms at 3 months postpartum and the degree to which these symptoms changed over time were associated with a steeper decline in partners' postpartum sexual concerns over time.



RESULTS provide preliminary support for depressive symptoms as a risk factor for partners' postpartum sexual concerns.

