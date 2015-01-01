Abstract

The aim of the present investigation was to develop a comprehensive tool to measure positive sexuality among adolescents. We first conducted an extensive literature review to develop the Positive Sexuality in Adolescence Scale (PSAS). We also conducted focus group interviews with adolescents (N = 14) to explore their understanding of positive sexuality and to discuss the proposed scale items. In two survey studies (Ntotal = 890), we examined the psychometric properties of the PSAS. In Study 1 (N = 211; Mage = 15.5, 55.5% girls), an exploratory factor analysis yielded five factors (e.g., positive approach to sexual relationships) which comprised 22 items. Convergent validity was also established in Study 1. In Study 2 (N =679; Mage = 15.32, 49% girls), a confirmatory factor analysis confirmed the factor structure.



RESULTS of Study 2 also supported the internal consistency and a partial measurement invariance for boys and girls. The PSAS is a useful tool for assessing the multifaceted nature of positive sexuality among adolescents for both boys and girls. We conclude by outlining future research directions on adolescent positivity sexuality using the PSAS.

