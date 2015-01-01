Abstract

This study focuses on the educational and social contexts of two females who left Montreal (Quebec), Canada to join ISIS in Syria. Using Bronfenbrenner’s (1979) ecological systems theory as the conceptual framework, narrative methodology allowed the collection of rich data on the trajectories of these radicalised minors. The broad aim of the study was to identify the push and pull factors that contributed to their abrupt departure. Although a few of the many reasons that pushed them were identified, it was not possible to uncover the pull factors/mechanisms that led to their mobilisation.



Keywords: Education, Montreal, Radicalisation, Trajectories, Women

Language: en