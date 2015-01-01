SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Giannaros C, Dafis S, Stefanidis S, Giannaros TM, Koletsis I, Oikonomou C. Meterol. Appl. 2022; 29(4): e2079.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/met.2079

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study presents the first attempt to investigate the November 2019 catastrophic flash flood in Olympiada (North Greece) under an operational forecasting and monitoring context, based on the mesoscale weather and research forecasting (WRF) model and the integrated multi-satellite retrievals for global precipitation measurement (GPM-IMERG) algorithm. When evaluated against ground-based rainfall measurements, WRF showed an adequate predictive capability concerning the severity of the observed rainfall, even though the model's performance suffered from phase and spatial displacement errors. The GPM-IMERG algorithm yielded the best performance in capturing the timing of the observed excessive rainfall. Concerning the hydrological outcome using the Hydrologic Engineering Center-Hydrologic Modelling System (HEC-HMS), a strong indication of the forthcoming flash flood could have been provided at least 2 days in advance based on the WRF-based HEC-HMS-simulated flood peak (139.3 m3 s−1), as it was close to the drainage capacity of a constructed bridge in the plain stream bed, and to the 100-year return period flood discharge.


Language: en

Keywords

flood; forecasting; GPM-IMERG; HEC-HMS; operational; WRF

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print