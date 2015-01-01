|
Loewenstein KM, Ariel B, Harinam V, Bland M. Policing (Bradford) 2023; 46(2): 243-259.
Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing
PURPOSE A recent body of evidence investigated repeated intimate partner violence (IPV) using crime harm indices (the severity of victimisation), instead of crime counts (the number of additional victimisation incidents). Yet, the predictive utility of harm scores in IPV remains unclear - except that high-harm IPV is not usually followed by any additional IPV incidents. The authors take cases of repeat IPV from North Zealand Police, Denmark, to predict subsequent IPV harm and counts based on the level of harm of the first reported IPV offence.
Crime harm index; Intimate partner violence; Police; Prediction; Repeat victimisation