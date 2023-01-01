Abstract

The present study sought to develop and validate the Masculine Sexual Entitlement Norms (MSEN) Scale. Following scale development best practices, a thorough review of the literature and existing measures was conducted. Next, the construct was operationalized with six hypothesized subscales. Items were developed with input from content experts (N = 9) and focus groups of undergraduate men (N = 9). The initial 90 items (i.e., the MSEN90) were administered to a preliminary sample (N = 281) of undergraduate men. Exploratory factor analysis indicated a five-factor structure (i.e., Prioritizing Sexual Needs of Self, Peer Norms, Sexual Deception, Gender Essentialism, and Minimization of Men's Sexual Behavior). Item analysis yielded a 40-item five-factor survey (MSEN40) that was administered to a second sample (N = 210) of undergraduate men. A confirmatory factor analysis indicated inadequate fit for the 40-item scale; however, fit was improved by reducing scale length to 25 items loading onto one global scale (MSEN25). Internal consistency reliability, construct validity, group differences, and the instrument's ability to predict self-reported sexual violence were explored with this sample. The MSEN25 demonstrated strong correlations with related measures (e.g., Sexual Narcissism Scale, Male Role Norms Inventory-Short Form) and an absence of correlation with unrelated constructs. Additionally, across both samples, the MSEN25 demonstrated adequate internal consistency for the scale overall (α =.90 and.90) and for the five-item subscales (i.e., α's ranged =.71-.82). Future directions and implications for the measure are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

