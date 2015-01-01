Abstract

BACKGROUND: Standing electric scooters (e-scooters) are a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly transport alternative, but also elicit substantial concern regarding associated craniofacial injuries. This study aims to describe the patient factors, procedural factors and post-operative outcomes of maxillofacial fractures caused by e-scooter accidents.



METHODS: Retrospective chart review of patients aged 18 years or older who were surgically treated for these injuries in 2014-2020 at two Australian tertiary hospitals.



RESULTS: There were 18 cases included. Most cases were male (66%). The mean age was 35 years. Common risk factors were alcohol use (86%) and lack of helmet use (62%). The most common fracture pattern was zygomatico-maxillary complex (ZMC) fractures (50%). There were no associated systemic injuries. Mean operation timing was 12 days post-injury for ZMC fractures and 3 days post-injury for condyle fractures. For ZMC fractures, the most common method of fixation was 2-point fixation (66%). For condyle fractures, the most common surgical approach was arch bars only (83%). Post-operative complications were reported in six cases, with malocclusion being the most common (n = 3). Revision surgeries were performed in two cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Maxillofacial fractures associated with e-scooter accidents appear to be increasing in incidence. Robust longitudinal evaluations with larger sample sizes are required to better understand associated presentations, surgical approaches and post-operative complications.

