Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this systematic review was to determine if the diagnostic capabilities of wearable accelerometers enhanced, provided earlier detection, or improved fall risk assessment when evaluating individuals with chronic stroke.



DATA SOURCES: CINAHL and PubMed databases were searched for articles from 2015 to 2023 utilizing key terms.



REVIEW METHODS: A team of researchers reviewed articles for bias via the Quality in Prognostic Studies tool, and further analyzed the data to answer the research question.



RESULTS: Four studies were included in the systematic review. When utilizing an accelerometer, the vertical axis was most predictive of falls, followed by the medio-lateral axis and the anterior-posterior axis. L2-3 was the most common accelerometer placement for fall risk assessment, however no uniformity existed in the literature on placement, number of accelerometers, or type. It was determined that gait symmetry, the Timed Up and Go, Berg Balance Scale, and Longitudinal Aging Study Amsterdam best predicted falls risk.



CONCLUSION: Based on limited available evidence, clinicians should continue to perform a comprehensive examination and evaluation for fall risk, that includes the use of a combination of evidence-based outcome measures and gait characteristics to develop an individualized plan of care for individuals post-stroke. However, further research is necessary to determine the added value of accelerometers as well as type, applicability of data, and placement.

