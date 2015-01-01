SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yaghoubi T, Ardalan A, Ebadi A, Nejati A, Khankeh H, Safarpour H, Khorasani-Zavareh D. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e380.

(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2022.266

37066760

BACKGROUND: The evidence shows that the need for emergency evacuation in hospitals has arisen. Designing an emergency evacuation decision making tool increases the confidence of hospital managers in the decision made. Therefore, this study was aimed at the development, and the psychometric properties, of the decision-making scale for emergency hospital evacuation in disasters.

METHODS: This study was done in 2 phases of qualitative study and literature review and designing and psychometric properties of the instrument. After development of the primary item pool, the psychometric properties of the questionnaire were evaluated. In this regard, face and content validity, internal consistency (Alpha's Cronbach), reliability (ICC), and stability were assessed.

RESULTS: In the validity stage of the instrument, 4 items were removed. Also, 4 items were modified and 2 items were merged. The number of items was thus decreased to 64. After CVI calculation, 5 items were removed, 4 items were modified, and 2 items were merged. As a result of this, the number of items decreased to 58 items. The scale has good reliability and stability.

CONCLUSION: It seems that the instrument could be useful in decision-making for emergency hospital evacuation in disasters.


Humans; Emergencies; Surveys and Questionnaires; decision making; disasters; Psychometrics; *Disasters; hospital; *Hospitals; Reproducibility of Results; *Decision Making; emergencies; emergency evacuation

