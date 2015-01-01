|
Yaghoubi T, Ardalan A, Ebadi A, Nejati A, Khankeh H, Safarpour H, Khorasani-Zavareh D. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e380.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
37066760
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The evidence shows that the need for emergency evacuation in hospitals has arisen. Designing an emergency evacuation decision making tool increases the confidence of hospital managers in the decision made. Therefore, this study was aimed at the development, and the psychometric properties, of the decision-making scale for emergency hospital evacuation in disasters.
Humans; Emergencies; Surveys and Questionnaires; decision making; disasters; Psychometrics; *Disasters; hospital; *Hospitals; Reproducibility of Results; *Decision Making; emergencies; emergency evacuation