Abstract

Children and adolescents diagnosed with an eating disorder often meet the diagnosis of another mental health disorder. In addition to eating disorders, individuals with comorbid disorders have higher suicide rates and more severe and chronic eating disorder symptoms. The present research aimed to investigate the influence of comorbid conditions on the treatment outcomes of children and adolescents that attended a public community mental health service. It was hypothesised that the patients with comorbidities would have a more extended treatment duration, slower rates of weight restoration, more hospital admissions for medical compromise, and poorer functioning than those without comorbidities. Data from 78 past patients at the Eating Disorder Program in Queensland, Australia, were analysed. Patients with comorbidities demonstrated similar recovery rates to those without comorbidities. However, those with comorbid conditions had longer episodes of treatment. The study's results support using Family Based Treatment for patients with and without comorbidities. The implications of the findings for public mental health services and directions for future research are discussed.

Language: en