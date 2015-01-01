|
Manzar S, Hoops K, Bagdure D. Front. Pediatr. 2023; 11: e1165301.
Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media
37063676
With every school shooting, debate on firearms garners national attention. Pediatricians will have to play an important role in the practice of promoting and integrating positive changes in the environment for children. Pediatricians played an important role in the early years of motor vehicular crashes to draw national attention to the epidemic and impact on children. We provide the perspective of the financial burden due to firearm injuries, contrasting it with vehicular crashes, an additional insight for pediatricians to promote firearm safety.
Language: en
epidemiology; pediatrics; etiology; firearm; motor vechicle crashes