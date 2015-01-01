Abstract

In recent years there has been an increase in research focused on the study of violent behavior, especially the one which occurs within educational and online environments (Hinduja and Patchin, 2015; Patchin and Hinduja, 2015; Wolke and Lereya, 2015). In this regard, the increase in aggressive behavior among peers or young couples generates alarming social concerns (Solberg and Olweus, 2003; Avilés and Monjas, 2005; Cerezo and Ato, 2005; Ramírez, 2006).



In this respect, works on peer bullying revolve around counseling programs, studies on victimization related to psychosocial maladjustment or mental health (Cole et al., 2016; Garaigordobil and Martínez-Valderrey, 2017; Salmerón and Inostroza, 2017), legal issues arising from these practices, controlled trials with school groups, correlation of these phenomena with suicide, etc. (Benítez et al., 2007; Perret et al., 2020; Buelga et al., 2022). Meanwhile, studies on dating violence make their way and are directed toward the definition of the construct and its prevention as well as the assessment of information and communication technologies (ICT) as mediators of this phenomenon.



Interestingly, the study of these behaviors is not recent but dates back to 1973 when Dan Olweus referred, for the first time, to the concept of violence between peers as bullying, and precisely from this moment on, the problem began to be given visibility (Olweus, 1993; Crick et al., 1999). Despite the 50 years that have passed since the publication of the first studies on this phenomenon, it seems that the efforts to prevent it either have not been enough or do not improve the numbers of those affected (Hinduja and Patchin, 2018). Likewise, the first approaches to dating violence were made by Makepeace (1981) in terms of physical assaults or threats that occur between two people in a dating relationship. In this timid approach to the phenomenon, only the physical violence exercised and the degree to which it affected the other partner were sought to be measured (Rodríguez-Caballero and Perdomo-Escobar, 2021).



Complementarily, the advent of information and communication technologies (ICTs) and the increase in their frequency of use and ease of access motivated the emergence of new forms of socialization, which are instantaneous and effective in their communication and relational aspects (Fox et al., 2014; Garaigordobil and Martínez-Valderrey, 2014a). However, with ICTs also came other forms of abuse such as cyberbullying, sexting, or online dating violence among other phenomena that proliferate as the expertise and imagination increase in those using technology for these purposes (Fox et al., 2014; Gámez-Guadix et al., 2018) ...

Language: en