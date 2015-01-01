|
Kizilhan JI, Berger T, Sennhauser L, Wenzel T. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1074283.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37063562
BACKGROUND: The genocide against the Yazidis by the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) in the Sinjar area of Northern Iraq has costed many lives and has also caused a psychological long-term impact in this minority. This impact can be seen among individual survivors. Additionally, there is a large number of direct and indirect victims and for this reason, the impact can also be observed on the level of the group and society in this region at large.
Language: en
trauma; genocide; psychological stress; refugee camps; Yazidi