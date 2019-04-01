Abstract

We measured rates of hospital admissions for mental health disorders and self-poisoning during the pandemic in patients without COVID-19, compared to those admitted before the pandemic. Data were collected from 01/04/2019 to 31/03/2021, including the pandemic period from 01/03/2020. There were 10 173 (47.7% men) from the pre-pandemic and 11 019 (47.5% men) from the pandemic periods; mean age = 68.3 year. During the pandemic, admission rates for mental health disorders and self-poisoning were higher for any given age and sex. Self-poisoning was increased with toxic substances, sedatives and psychotropic drugs, but reduced with nonopioid analgesics. Patients admitted with mental health disorders had lower readmission rates within 28 days during the pandemic, but did not differ in other outcomes. Outcomes from self-poisoning did not change between the two study periods.

Language: en