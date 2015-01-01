|
Mandatori F, Paez GR, Briones Robinson R, Severson R. J. Interpers. Violence 2023
In the United States, sexual minority adolescents are among the subpopulations at the highest risk for suicide; yet, predictors of suicidality among this unique group remain significantly understudied. Drawing from Meyer's minority stress theory (MST), this study examines whether general stressors act as predictors of adolescent suicidality and whether differences exist in the variation of these effects between heterosexual and sexual minority adolescents. Specifically, multivariate logistic regression models were developed to examine the impact that victimization, school connectedness, and social support have on heterosexual and sexual minority adolescent suicidality using a sample of 166,176 U.S. adolescents drawn from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey. Participants ranged from 10 to 18 years of age and identified as heterosexual, bisexual, gay or lesbian, questioning, pansexual, queer, or as none of these.
adolescent suicidality; minority stress theory; sexual minorities