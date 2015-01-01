Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study analyzes the victimization trajectories of partner violence against women surrounding divorce, depending on whether the couple has children together.



BACKGROUND: Prior studies have found that partner violence is associated with an increased risk of divorce. No study has assessed the victimization trajectories surrounding divorce for women with and without children, although women with children may remain at higher risk of violence following divorce.



METHOD: Using Finnish record-linkage data of 22,468 divorced and 333,542 continuously married women and their husbands, we used repeated-measures logistic regression analyses to assess changes in victimization for partner violence before and after divorce. The outcomes considered were police-reported crimes committed by husbands against their wives and hospital-treated assault injuries recorded for wives.



RESULTS: The risk of crime victimization for partner assault was already elevated from 2 to 3 years before divorce, peaked in the year prior to divorce, and then mainly leveled off 1-2 years after divorce. Hospital data show that the time of the greatest risk was from 6 to 12 months before divorce, when divorce is usually filed for. Women with younger children experienced elevated risks of physical violence shortly before divorce and remained at higher risk of menace than women without children for a year after divorce.



CONCLUSION: Divorcing women committed assaults against their husbands, but these were mostly accompanied by victimization, suggesting that resistant violence was common for women as perpetrators. Women with a history of victimization need support, especially at the starts of their divorce processes.

Language: en