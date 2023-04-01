Abstract

Sex differences exist in the prevalence of major depressive disorder (MDD). Comparing with males, females are at a higher risk of depression, especially in some reproductive statuses with significant changes in sex hormones. Based on the positive effect on menopausal symptoms in human and on depression-like behaviors in animals, exogenous estrogen was considered as a potential therapeutic approach to the treatment of female depression, however, with inconsistent conclusions in previous studies. In the present systematic review and meta-analysis, 14 eligible randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included to investigate the effect of exogenous estrogen on depressive mood in women. The results indicated that exogenous estrogens were superior to the control group either alone or in combination with progesterone or antidepressants. Female individuals in perimenopause are more sensitive to estrogen than those in other reproductive statuses, which might be the reason that depressive mood during this stage is more associated with estrogen fluctuations, and exogenous estrogen supplementation can moderate these drastic changes. The finding of meta-regressions that the effect of exogenous estrogen was associated with age in perimenopause and post-menopause rather than the dose or administration of exogenous estrogen, showed again that a stable level of estrogen is more beneficial than a high serum level. This study provides strong evidence of the important role of estrogen fluctuations but not estrogen levels in female depression.

