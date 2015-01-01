Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gun violence disproportionately affects young, black males, but the impact extends to families and communities. Those at highest risk are teens delinquent of gun crimes. While there is no nationally accepted juvenile rate of recidivism, previous literature reveals rearrest rates from 50-80% in high-risk youth, and some reports show up to 40% of delinquent juveniles are incarcerated in adult prisons before the age of 25. We hypothesize that Project Inspire, a hospital-led, comprehensive intervention, reduces recidivism among high-risk teens.



METHODS: Led by a level 1 trauma center, key community stakeholders including the juvenile court, city, and city police department joined forces to create a community-wide program aimed at curbing gun violence in high-risk individuals. Participants, aged 13-18, are selected by the juvenile gun court. They underwent a rigorous 3-week program with a curriculum incorporating the following: trauma-informed training and confidence building, educational/professional development, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career-specific job shadowing and mentorship. Rates of recidivism were measured annually.



RESULTS: Project Inspire has hosted 2 classes in 2018 and 2019, graduating 9 participants aged 14-17 years. 67% were black. All were males. At 1 year, none of the graduates reoffended. At 2 years, 1 participant reoffended. At 3 years, no additional participants reoffended. No graduate reoffended as a juvenile. Thus, the overall rate of recidivism for Project Inspire is 11% to date. 89% of graduates received a diploma, GED, or obtained employment.



CONCLUSION: Project Inspire is a hospital-led initiative that effectively reduces recidivism among juveniles delinquent of gun crimes. This sets the framework for trauma centers nation-wide to lead in establishing impactful comprehensive, gun violence intervention strategies. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Descriptive Study, 5.

