Abstract

Collective traumas have a notable impact on adolescent well-being. While some youth face increased risk for mental health problems (e.g., those with maltreatment histories), many demonstrate resilience following traumatic events. One contributing factor to well-being following trauma is the degree to which one isolates from others. Accordingly, we examined the association between maltreatment and internalizing problems during the COVID-19 pandemic as moderated by social isolation. Among adolescents reporting pre-pandemic emotional abuse, those experiencing less isolation reported the lowest levels of anxiety symptoms. Among adolescents reporting pre-pandemic physical abuse, those experiencing less isolation reported the greatest levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms. The findings highlight a public health-oriented approach to youth well-being during collective trauma that extends beyond mitigating disease transmission.

Language: en