Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: To assess the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACE/ACEs) and epilepsy.



METHODS: We performed a cross-sectional retrospective cohort analysis using population-based data from the 2018 and 2019 National Survey of Children's Health to examine caregiver-reported ACE exposures and their relationship to caregiver-reported physician diagnoses of epilepsy or seizure disorder in children. ACEs elicited in the survey included questions about experience of violence, household dysfunction, and food and housing insecurity. Adjusting for age, race, and income level, we used logistic regression to test the relationships between cumulative ACE score and current seizure disorder or epilepsy diagnosis and to examine which specific ACEs were individually associated with current seizure disorder or epilepsy diagnosis.



RESULTS: The study population consisted of 59,963 participants; 52.2% were female, and 47.8% were male. Participant ages ranged from 0 to 17 years. A current diagnosis of epilepsy or seizure disorder was reported in 377 (0.63%) participants, and 22,749 (37.9%) participants had one or more ACE exposures. As the number of ACEs increased, odds of current epilepsy or seizure disorder diagnosis increased by 1.14 (95% confidence interval 1.07-1.22). Five ACE exposures demonstrated a high association with a current diagnosis of epilepsy or seizure disorder: food/housing insecurity, witnessing domestic violence, household mental illness, neighborhood violence, and parent/guardian incarceration.



DISCUSSION: Multiple ACE exposures were individually associated with reporting a diagnosis of epilepsy or seizure disorder. An increase in cumulative ACE exposures increased odds of having current diagnosis of epilepsy or seizure disorder.

