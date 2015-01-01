Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to describe the demographic and clinical characteristics of children with limb loss in Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: This is a retrospective study on children attending a limb loss clinic in a tertiary hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between July 2012 and June 2020. Descriptive statistics were computed to describe the sample characteristics. A Chi-Squared test was conducted to explore the relationship between a child's sex with the type of limb loss (congenital or acquired) and extent of limb loss (major and minor) and the association between child's age and the mechanism of injury in traumatic limb loss.



RESULTS: A total of 122 children aged 2-16 years were included of whom 52% were boys. Congenital limb loss represented 57% of the sample with upper extremity loss accounting for 63.7% of all limb loss in this type. Trauma-related limb loss represented the most frequent etiology (88.2%) in the acquired limb loss group. Road traffic accidents accounted for 51.7% of the mechanism of injuries in trauma-related limb loss. Child's sex was not associated with the type of limb loss nor the extent of limb loss (p > 0.05). In addition, child's age was not associated with the mechanism of injury in traumatic limb loss (p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Child's sex was not a determinant of type nor the extent of limb loss. Most of the acquired limb loss was trauma-related with road traffic accidents as the most common mechanism of injury. The findings of this study illuminate the importance of ongoing prosthetic care for children with a limb loss because young children may require multiple prostheses as they grow in age and size.

