Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Ministry of Public Health National Health Strategy 2018-2022 has recognized the need for accurate, updated, and representative data that truly reflects the occupational health and safety status in Qatar. In 2015, the Hamad Trauma Center received a research grant to create a unified registry for work-related injuries in Qatar [WURQ], whose processes and research findings have been reported earlier. This paper shall describe the findings from the initial 1-year collection of data on work-related injuries [WRIs] and deaths in Qatar for the year 2020 through the WURQ database.



METHODS: The WURQ database was queried for all WRIs from January 1 to December 31, 2020. These data were classified by date of injury, age, sex, nationality, mechanism of injury, severity of injury, location of medical consultation, and clinical outcome.



RESULTS: Out of a total worker population of 2,174,828 [2.29 occupational fatalities per 100,000 workers, there were 50 deaths caused by WRIs]. The majority of WRI deaths were in the prehospital setting [60%] with the majority of fatal injuries occurring at the worksite [64%] and 22% due to falls. Five hundred six workers sustained severe WRIs [23.26 severe occupational injuries per 100,000 workers], and 37,601 workers sustained mild to moderate WRIs [1,728.91 mild to moderate occupational injuries per 100,000 workers]. The severe WRIs were most commonly due to falls [226 out of 506] from height [45%] and falling heavy objects [80 out of 506] [16%]. Road traffic injuries [RTI] make up one-fourth [133 out of 506] of all severe WRIs.



CONCLUSION: WURQ has described WRIs in Qatar using a purpose-built and nationally linked occupational injury registry. Occupational injury and injury fatality statistics, for Qatar in 2020, are lower than or comparable with those from other high-income countries. This data can be used to inform worksite inspections, investigations, worker safety education, environmental improvements, and injury prevention programs to make Qatar safer for all its workers.

