Abstract

The in utero environment influences fetal development and may predispose to disease later in life. This study examines whether maternal suicidal ideation during pregnancy is associated with children's behavioral trajectories across early childhood, and whether prenatal maternal traumatic stress accelerates the trajectories. The study included mother-child dyads (N = 331, 51.1% boys) from the longitudinal Stress In Pregnancy study; 31.1% (n = 103) mothers were Exposed to Superstorm Sandy. During their second trimester, 12.4% (n = 41) women reported suicidal ideation during pregnancy. Mothers completed the Behavior Assessment Scale for Children-2 annually from ages 2- to 6-years-old to assess multiple behavioral domains. Hierarchical linear modeling estimated within-person longitudinal trajectories of clinical behaviors, and between-person effects of maternal suicidal ideation and disaster-related stress in utero on changes in child behavior. For children exposed to both risks, Atypical behaviors (i.e., unusual behaviors, social disconnection) increased linearly across early childhood. Exposure to Superstorm Sandy and maternal suicidal ideation were independently associated with non-linear increases in Anxiety severity and maternal suicidal ideation during pregnancy was associated with a linear increase in Attention problems across early childhood. Maternal suicidal ideation during pregnancy is associated with increased risk for a range of behavioral and emotional difficulties in early childhood and the trajectory of atypical behaviors was amplified by disaster-related traumatic stress.



FINDINGS highlight the need for health professionals to screen for suicidal ideation among their pregnant patients. Pregnant women who experience severe stress may require additional monitoring and support to reduce risk for poorer early childhood outcomes.

Language: en