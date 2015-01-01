Abstract

Regioindustry trade flow data are useful inputs for economists and policy makers for a range of planning and disaster-response applications. Within the European Union (EU) whose members enjoy free trade, small variations in these granular trade flows can often propagate to other member-countries far beyond the original trade-shock. In spite of their importance, this information is either outdated or non-existent in the EU as the official databases only provide data at the national-sectoral or regional-only (non-industry specific) level. To fill this gap, we construct Multi-Regional Input-Output (MRIO) tables for 272 European NUTS-2 regions for the period 2008-2018, building on freight transport data as their main trade route across them. The database covers 10 sectors for industry, services and agriculture. We successfully validate our estimates through a direct comparison with a previous MRIO dataset for European regions (REGIO), a sub-sample of countries reporting regional trade flow data as the "ground truth" and a sensitivity analysis reporting relative standard errors well below the MRIO literature average.

Language: en