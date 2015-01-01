Abstract

Acquired Brain Injury and Work Participation - A Dutch Interdisciplinary Guideline for Occupational and Insurance Physicians Abstract. This article discusses the Dutch interdisciplinary guideline 'Acquired brain injury and work participation'. Its development follows the methodology of evidence-based medicine and supports all professionals involved in the vocational re-integration of workers with traumatic (e.g., traffic accident) and non-traumatic (e.g., stroke) acquired brain injury.

