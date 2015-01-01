SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Donker-Cools BHPM, van Bennekom CAM, Kunz R. Ther. Umsch. 2023; 80(2): 61-66.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Verlag Hans Huber)

DOI

10.1024/0040-5930/a001410

PMID

37067093

Abstract

Acquired Brain Injury and Work Participation - A Dutch Interdisciplinary Guideline for Occupational and Insurance Physicians Abstract. This article discusses the Dutch interdisciplinary guideline 'Acquired brain injury and work participation'. Its development follows the methodology of evidence-based medicine and supports all professionals involved in the vocational re-integration of workers with traumatic (e.g., traffic accident) and non-traumatic (e.g., stroke) acquired brain injury.


Language: de

Keywords

Humans; *Physicians; *Brain Injuries; *Insurance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print