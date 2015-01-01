|
Favaretto TC, Both LM, Benetti SPC, Freitas LHM. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Associação de Psiquiatria do Rio Grande do Sul)
37068302
OBJECTIVE: Patients with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) present a variety of symptoms, with different intensities, causing impairments in the individual, social and occupational functioning areas. The aim of this study was to understand the psychodynamic functioning of patients with PTSD, exploring the relationship between symptom severity, quality of life, subjective suffering, conflicts and psychic structure regarding sociodemographic characteristics, styles and defensive mechanisms.
Violence; posttraumatic stress disorder; defensive mechanisms; psychoanalytic theory; psychological trauma