Abstract

BACKGROUND: Quality of life (QOL), sense of coherence (SOC) and occupational balance (OB) have been found to increase after rehabilitation among people living with depression and anxiety. However, these aspects have not been investigated over time in participants with different paid work situations, such as being on sick leave or not.



OBJECTIVE: To describe and compare the self-rated QOL, SOC and OB after participation in occupational therapy in three groups of people with depression and anxiety disorders based on their work situation during the study period: continuous sick leave, returned to work and continuous work.



METHODS: Forty-seven women and seven men, 19-60 years old with depression and anxiety were followed over time. They completed questionnaires on QOL, SOC and OB on four occasions. Data were analyzed with non-parametric statistics.



RESULTS: No statistically significant differences between the groups were identified. All groups improved in at least one of the studied areas over time: the sick leave group in OB; the return-to-work group in QOL and OB; and the Work group in QOL and SOC.



CONCLUSION: The results indicate variations in QOL SOC and OB between people with different work situations over time after occupational therapy. Studies with larger samples are, however, warranted.

Language: en