Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to analyze G test results according to the Three-Factor Eating Questionnaire (TFEQ), body composition, and physical fitness of fourth-grade air force cadets. This was done to identify the relationship between the TFEQ, body composition, and G resistance, in order to provide basic data for pilots and air force cadets to strengthen G tolerance.



METHODS: From the Republic of Korea Air Force Academy (ROKAFA), 138 fourth-year cadets were assessed using the TFEQ and for body composition and physical fitness. Based on these measurement results, a G test result analysis and a correlation analysis were conducted.



RESULT: The TFEQ showed statistically significant differences in several areas when comparing the G test pass group (GP group) to the G test fail group (GF group). Three-km running time was significantly faster in the GP group than in the GF group. Physical activity levels were higher in the GP group compared to the GF group.



CONCLUSION: The TFEQ demonstrated utility in predicting whether cadets will pass or fail G-LOC testing. G test success for any cadet will require improvement in continuous eating behavior and physical fitness management. If variables affecting the G test are analyzed and applied to physical education and training through continuous research over the next two to three years, it is expected to have a greater effect on the success of the G test for every cadet.Sung J-Y, Kim I-K, Jeong D-H. Gravitational acceleration test results by lifestyle and physical fitness of air force cadets. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2023; 94(5):384-388.

