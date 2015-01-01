|
Li Y, Guo Z, Tian W, Wang X, Dou W, Chen Y, Huang S, Ni S, Wang H, Wang C, Liu X, Zhu X, Wu S. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e257.
37069569
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have investigated the relationships between psychache or meaning in life and suicidal ideation based on sum score of corresponding scale. However, this practice has hampered the fine-grained understanding of their relationships. This network analysis study aimed to conduct a dimension-level analysis of these constructs and the relationships among them in a joint framework, and identify potential intervention targets to address suicidal ideation.
Adult; Humans; Prevention; *Suicidal Ideation; Suicidal ideation; Network analysis; *Models, Psychological; Meaning in life; Psychache