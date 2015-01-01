Abstract

The neurotrophic herpesvirus cytomegalovirus is a known cause of neuropathology in utero and in immunocompromised populations. Cytomegalovirus is reactivated by stress and inflammation, possibly explaining the emerging evidence linking it to subtle brain changes in the context of more minor disturbances of immune function. Even mild forms of traumatic brain injury including sport-related concussion are major physiological stressors that produce neuroinflammation. In theory, concussion could predispose to the reactivation of cytomegalovirus and amplify the effects of physical injury on brain structure. However, to our knowledge this hypothesis remains untested. This study evaluated the effect of cytomegalovirus serostatus on white and gray matter structure in a prospective study of athletes with concussion and matched contact-sport controls. Athletes who sustained concussion (n = 88) completed magnetic resonance imaging at 1-, 8-, 15-, and 45-days post-injury; matched uninjured athletes (n = 73) completed similar visits. Cytomegalovirus serostatus was determined by measuring serum Immunoglobulin G antibodies (n = 30 concussed athletes and n = 21 controls were seropositive). Inverse probability of treatment weighting was used to adjust for confounding factors between athletes with and without cytomegalovirus. White matter microstructure was assessed using diffusion kurtosis imaging metrics in regions previously shown to be sensitive to concussion. T1-weighted images were used to quantify mean cortical thickness and total surface area. Concussion-related symptoms, psychological distress, and serum concentration of C-reactive protein at 1-day post-injury were included as exploratory outcomes. Planned contrasts compared the effects of cytomegalovirus seropositivity in athletes with concussion and controls, separately. There was a significant effect of cytomegalovirus on axial and radial kurtosis in athletes with concussion but not controls. Cytomegalovirus positive athletes with concussion showed greater axial (p = 0.007, d = 0.44) and radial (p = 0.010, d = 0.41) kurtosis than cytomegalovirus negative athletes with concussion. Similarly, there was a significant association of cytomegalovirus with cortical thickness in athletes with concussion but not controls. Cytomegalovirus positive athletes with concussion had reduced mean cortical thickness of the right hemisphere (p = 0.009, d = 0.42) compared with cytomegalovirus negative athletes with concussion and showed a similar trend for the left hemisphere (p = 0.036, d = 0.33). There was no significant effect of cytomegalovirus on kurtosis fractional anisotropy, surface area, symptoms, and C-reactive protein. The results raise the possibility that cytomegalovirus infection contributes to structural brain abnormalities in the aftermath of concussion perhaps via an amplification of concussion-associated neuroinflammation. More work is needed to identify the biological pathways underlying this process and to clarify the clinical relevance of this putative viral effect.

