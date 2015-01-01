Abstract

Meta-analyses have found that social cognition training (SCT) has large effects on the emotion recognition ability of people with a psychotic disorder. Virtual reality (VR) could be a promising tool for delivering SCT. Presently, it is unknown how improvements in emotion recognition develop during (VR-)SCT, which factors impact improvement, and how improvements in VR relate to improvement outside VR. Data were extracted from task logs from a pilot study and randomized controlled trials on VR-SCT (n = 55). Using mixed-effects generalized linear models, we examined the: (a) effect of treatment session (1-5) on VR accuracy and VR response time for correct answers; (b) main effects and moderation of participant and treatment characteristics on VR accuracy; and (c) the association between baseline performance on the Ekman 60 Faces task and accuracy in VR, and the interaction of Ekman 60 Faces change scores (i.e., post-treatment - baseline) with treatment session. Accounting for the task difficulty level and the type of presented emotion, participants became more accurate at the VR task (b = 0.20, p < 0.001) and faster (b = -0.10, p < 0.001) at providing correct answers as treatment sessions progressed. Overall emotion recognition accuracy in VR decreased with age (b = -0.34, p = 0.009); however, no significant interactions between any of the moderator variables and treatment session were found. An association between baseline Ekman 60 Faces and VR accuracy was found (b = 0.04, p = 0.006), but no significant interaction between difference scores and treatment session. Emotion recognition accuracy improved during VR-SCT, but improvements in VR may not generalize to non-VR tasks and daily life.

Language: en