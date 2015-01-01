Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unhealthy lifestyle behaviours are becoming increasingly common and might contribute to the growing burden of mental disorders in adolescence. We examined the associations between a comprehensive set of lifestyle behaviours and depression and anxiety in middle adolescents.



METHODS: School-based survey responses were collected from 24,274 Canadian high school students at baseline and 1-year follow-up (average age 14.8 and 15.8 years, respectively). Using linear mixed-effects models, we examined prospective associations of adherence to recommendations for vegetables and fruit, grains, milk and alternatives, meat and alternatives, sugar-sweetened beverages [SSB], physical activity, screen time, sleep, and no use of tobacco, e-cigarettes, cannabis, and binge drinking at baseline with the depressive and anxiety symptoms (measured by CESD-R-10 and GAD-7 scales, respectively) at follow-up.



RESULTS: Adherence to recommendations was low overall, particularly for vegetables and fruit (3.9%), grains (4.5%), and screen time (4.9%). Students adhering to individual recommendations, particularly for meat and alternatives, SSB, screen time, sleep, and no cannabis use, at baseline had lower CESD-R-10 and GAD-7 scores at follow-up. Adhering to every additional recommendation was associated with lower CESD-R-10 (β=-0.15, 95% CI -0.18, -0.11) and GAD-7 scores (β=-0.10, 95% CI -0.14, -0.07) at follow-up. Assuming cumulative impact, this might translate into 7.2- and 4.8-point lower CESD-R-10 and GAD-7 scores, respectively, among students adhering to 12 vs. 0 recommendations over four years of high school.



CONCLUSIONS: The results highlight the preventive potential of population-based approaches promoting healthy lifestyle behaviours, particularly those with the lowest prevalence, as a strategy to improve mental health in adolescence.

Language: en