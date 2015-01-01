Abstract

CONTEXT: Video feedback is an expeditious method to improve athlete safety when performing activities with an inherent risk of injury.



OBJECTIVE: Determine the effect of video feedback in the instruction of tackling form. Providing appropriate and validated feedback during tackling training in North American football may be a mechanism for athletes to learn safe tackling performance.



DESIGN: Controlled Laboratory Study. SETTING: Youth American Football.



INTERVENTIONS: This study utilizes video feedback using self as model, expert as model, combined self and expert model, and verbal feedback to promote safe tackling performance in a lab environment.



PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: Thirty-two youth football athletes participated in a 1-day training. Of those, fourteen participants completed two additional days of training and a 48-hour retention and transfer test.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: For 1-day training, main effects for time were seen in: shoulder extension (p=0.04), cervical extension (p=0.01), pelvis height (p=0.00), and step length (p=0.00) with significantly better performance in combined feedback for pelvis height and step length. For the 3-day training group, main effects of time were identified in pelvis height (p<0.01) and step length (p<0.01) with combined feedback showing significantly better performance over other groups in shoulder extension and pelvis height.



RESULTS: Combined feedback video resulted in better performance compared to its component parts and verbal feedback alone. In the combined group, participants were able to see both their performance and the expert model allowing the participants to visually see the difference between required and current performance.



CONCLUSION: These outcomes indicate combined feedback may be superior to other forms of feedback in improving movement performance. This effect can be generalized across disciplines that provide instruction and feedback in movement.

