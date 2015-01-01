SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Harris D, Krishnan A. J. Health Commun. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10810730.2023.2203077

PMID

37070172

Abstract

In the United States, suicide rates have increased by 30% over the past few decades. Public service announcements (PSAs) are effective health promotion vehicles and social media can help spread PSAs to hard-to-engage individuals who may benefit from intervention efforts, yet the most meaningful characteristics of PSAs for influencing health promotion attitudes and behaviors are inconclusive. This study applied content and quantitative text analyses to suicide prevention PSAs and comments on YouTube to assess the relationships between message frame, message format, and the level of sentiment and help-seeking language within them. Seventy-two PSAs were analyzed for gain/loss-framing and narrative/argument-format, and 4,335 related comments were analyzed for positive/negative sentiment and frequency of help-seeking language use.

RESULTS indicate that a higher ratio of positive comments was more likely to be found on gain-framed and narrative-formatted PSAs, and a higher ratio of comments with help-seeking language was more likely to be found on narrative-formatted PSAs. Implications and future research are discussed.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print