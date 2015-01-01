|
Citation
Zhang L, Eggum ND. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37070814
Abstract
Aggression is a prevalent, maladaptive behavioral problem, yet how adolescents view and respond to aggressive peers vary across individual characteristics and cultural contexts. Using a dyadic peer-rating approach, this study investigated adolescents' perceptions of real-world, rather than hypothetical, aggressive peers, and the role of dyadic gender and individual cultural values. The sample included 274 adolescents (M(age) = 13.23 years, SD = 0.68; 52% boys) from two public schools in rural China. Adolescents rated each classmate's physical and relational aggression, as well as their affiliative preference and social acceptance toward the classmate. Adolescents reported horizontal and vertical individualistic and collectivistic cultural values.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; relational aggression; peer relationships; culture; physical aggression