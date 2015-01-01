Abstract

BACKGROUND: Long commuting times have a negative impact on mental health. However, few studies have explored the relationship between commuting time and well-being based on urbanization by region. Our study examines this relationship as well as the effect of regional differences on Korean workers.



METHODS: We used data from the sixth Korean Working Conditions Survey. Commuting time and occupational factors were assessed using a questionnaire, and subjective well-being was assessed using the World Health Organization-5 Well-Being Index. Regions were divided into the cities and the provinces based on Korea's administrative divisions. Logistic regression analysis was performed to investigate the association between commuting time and well-being. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for well-being were estimated, using participants commuting time of < 20 minutes as a reference group.



RESULTS: The total number of workers was 29,458 (13,855 men, 15,603 women). We found higher aORs for low well-being among workers with long commuting times (aOR, 1.23; 95% CI, 1.11-1.36 and aOR, 1.28; 95% CI, 1.16-1.42 for 60-79 and ≥ 80 minutes, respectively). When stratified by sex and region, higher aORs for low well-being were found only in the workers who lived in cities.



CONCLUSION: Long commuting time was negatively associated with well-being in Korean wage workers living in the cities. Policies for reducing commuting time should be discussed to address the mental health of workers, especially those living in metropolitan cities.

Language: en