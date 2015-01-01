Abstract

We conducted a content analysis of the literature underlying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guideline on the Diagnosis and Management of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Among Children (i.e., the "Guideline") to determine the extent to which social determinants of health (SDoH) were examined or addressed. The systematic review forming the basis for the Guideline included 37 studies addressing diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment/rehabilitation. We examined those studies to identify SDoH domains derived from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Healthy People 2020 and 2030 websites. No study explicitly mentioned "social determinants of health," by name and few studies addressed SDoH domains as a primary focus (ranging from 0% to 27% of studies across SDoH domains). The most frequently represented SDoH domains, described in an inferential or descriptive manner, were Education Access and Quality (29.7% of studies), Social and Community Context (27.0% of studies), and Economic Stability (21.6% of studies). Health Care Access (13.5% of studies) was less well represented and no studies (0%) examined Neighborhood and Built Environment. In terms of the CDC clinical questions, SDoH were only examined as predictors of outcome (prognosis) and no studies examined SDoH in relation to diagnosis or treatment/rehabilitation. The Guideline includes some commentary on health literacy and socioeconomic status. Overall, social determinants of health are largely unrepresented as important or meaningful variables influencing the Guideline on the Diagnosis and Management of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Among Children, or in the studies that informed the Guideline.

