Citation
Chester LA, Valmaggia LR, Kempton MJ, Chesney E, Oliver D, Hedges EP, Klatsa E, Stahl D, van der Gaag M, de Haan L, Nelson B, McGorry P, Amminger GP, Riecher-Rössler A, Studerus E, Bressan R, Barrantes-Vidal N, Krebs MO, Glenthøj B, Nordentoft M, Ruhrmann S, Sachs G, McGuire P. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37070555
Abstract
AIMS: Evidence for case-control studies suggests that cannabis use is a risk factor for the development of psychosis. However, there have been limited prospective studies and the direction of this association remains controversial. The primary aim of the present study was to examine the association between cannabis use and the incidence of psychotic disorders in people at clinical high risk of psychosis. Secondary aims were to assess associations between cannabis use and the persistence of psychotic symptoms, and with functional outcome.
Language: en
Keywords
longitudinal; substance use; THC; clinical high-risk; psychotic disorders